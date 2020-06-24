Bertha Pacek
Bertha (Hoder) Pacek of Buckingham passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was 92 and the wife of the late Charles Pacek.

Bertha was born in Pineville and married Charles Pacek in 1946. They bought their 120 acre farm on Mechanicsville Road where they started a dairy farm and raised their two daughters, Carole and Bernice.

Bertha was a gifted professional seamstress working for many designers and the USA Equestrian team. Bertha and her husband also raised Arabian horses and for 25 years raised mums. She was a lover of birds, flowers and animals.

She is survived by her daughters, Carole and Bernice (Ken); five grandchildren, Heather, Kelly, Kris, Scott and Erin; and three great- grandchildren.

Services and interment were private.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
