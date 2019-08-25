|
On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Beryl May Rogers of Warrington, wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 79.
Beryl was born May 2, 1940 in Beijing, China to Fred and May Buist, missionaries interned by the Japanese during the war. Raised in England, Beryl and her parents returned to the mission field in the Philippines, where she'd meet her husband to be, Donald Rogers.
Arriving in the USA in 1959, they attended the Salvation Army College for officer training in New York. They then returned to the mission field in the Philippines. As the wife of a pastor, Beryl was always very involved with her church, and spent her life in selfless service to others.
She retired as the president of Haberern Insurance in Doylestown, Pa. She treasured her family and was an uncompromising and steadfast example of Christ's love.
Beryl was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and her sister, Kathleen.
She is survived by her children, Kevin, Kris and Karen Blanchard, her brother, Gordon Buist, and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of Beryl's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 25, 2019