Beryl R. Kober, a resident of the Lutheran Community at Telford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was 99.
Born Dec. 12, 1920 in Chalfont, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Kober. Beryl graduated from Doylestown High School in 1938 and the Nursing School at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in 1942 with an RN degree. She completed her post graduate courses in operating room management at Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia.
Afterwards, she worked at Chestnut Hill Hospital before joining the Navy Nurse Corps Reserve in 1943. She worked at Philadelphia Naval Hospital and then was transferred to the San Diego Naval Hospital. In 1945 she was transferred to Fleet Hospital in Samar, Philippines.
Following her discharge in 1946, she went to Miami, Florida to work in the operating room at Jackson Memorial Hospital until 1948. She returned to Pennsylvania and joined Lansdale Medical Group in 1948, where she worked as a surgical nurse. In 1950, she was recalled to active duty in the Navy Nurse Corps and served until 1952 in Mare Island, Calif. Beryl returned to LMG in 1952, retiring from there in 1988.
In 1992 she moved to the Lutheran Community at Telford. Beryl was very active and enjoyed many hobbies including swimming, bicycling, knitting, needle point, rug hooking, reading, freezing and canning. She also sang and played the accordion and always carried biscuits in her pocket for friendly dogs.
