Bette M. Abraham of Warminster passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the age of 89.
She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Abraham Jr., with whom she had shared 69 years of marriage.
Born in Phoenixville, Pa., Bette was the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth Hicks.
Bette loved to travel, whether on a cruise or a spontaneous trip anywhere with family or friends. She was extremely talented and artistic, creating many costumes and scene designs for the Upper Moreland Middle School plays. She cherished time spent playing games with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cards with her many friends.
She was very active at Hatboro Baptist Church, volunteering her time every Thursday to plan and cook meals for the hungry and even staying to clean up afterwards.
She is survived by her children, Donna Abraham, Pamela Mannella (William), Thomas Abraham (Maryanne), Patricia Renn (John), and Julie Farina (David); her 14 grandchildren, Sarah, Billy, Amy, Michael, Erin, Thomas, Megan, Matthew, Allie, Jeffrey, Spencer, Joseph, Kevin, and Sophia; her 12 great- grandchildren; and longtime family member, Bill Collins.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Paul, and her brothers, Paul Hicks and Harry Hicks.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Road, Hatboro, and are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, or Abington-Jefferson Health Hospice, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 19, 2019