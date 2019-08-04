|
|
Betty A. Tubiello of Ferndale died July 25, 2019 at Phoebe Richlandtown after a brief but difficult battle with a rare brain lymphoma. She was 71.
She was preceded in death by Frank, her beloved husband of 34 years.
Born in Flemington, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Sam and Carrie Whitehead.
Betty was employed at Walt's Outdoor Center where she enjoyed working with her sister and brother. She loved going to Cape May and Kure Beach, dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
She especially cherished being Nana to her grandsons. Betty's warmth and generosity always made those around her feel welcome and loved. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Rachael Tubiello, her grandsons, Jack and Ben, and her siblings, Edna Hill, Catherine Beatty, Mabel Bennett, Alice Emery, Doris Gottshall and Ron Whitehead.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley Whitehead, Irene Tinnes and Helen Hoppe.
Betty's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton and Kellers Church Rd., Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Ottsville.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2019