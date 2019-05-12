|
Betty Ann Case, a lifelong resident of Doylestown, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was 75 years old and wife for 51 years of the late James Case.
Born in New Britain, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Florance (Hutchens) Rader.
Betty worked at the Doylestown Hospital in the 1990s. She was a member of the Central Bucks Senior Center, where she enjoyed crafting and socializing with her friends. She also was a longtime member of the Rockpoint Church (formerly Main Street Baptist Church) in Danboro, where she enjoyed being with her church family. She was a breast cancer survivor.
Betty was happiest being one with nature. She loved taking rides around Peace Valley Park and along River Road every chance she got, always looking for deer, birds (and she knew her birds), and other wildlife. Betty dearly loved her beloved dog, Tiffany.
She is survived by her daughters: Marie Louise Bunting of Perkasie and Kimberly Ann Vagasky (Rick) of New Britain, and her son, Scott Fitzgerald Case (Ellyn) of Doylestown, as well as eight grandchildren: Cory, Jessica, Sabrina, Kayla, Liam, Jeremiah, Brittany and Chloe. She is also survived by her sisters, Norma Mae Groling and Janet Ruth Brittingham, and her nephew, Michael Phillip Rader (JoAnn).
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Ian Case, and son-in-law, Gregg Scott Bunting.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Rockpoint Church, 4877 Bergstrom Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockpoint Church at the address above.
