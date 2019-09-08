|
Betty H. (Hibbert) Frame of Warminster passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the age of 89.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ellsworth W. Frame; the loving mother of David (Barbara), Edward, Cindy Biehl (Eugene), and the late Bonnie Frame-Tatum (Tom); cherished grandmother of Curtis, Takara (Cody), Ambre, Christopher, and Tad; the caring great grandmother of Autumn (Jeremy) and Ivey Hannah (David); and loving great-great grandmother of Nehemiah. Betty is survived by her brother, Robert Hibbert, and was preceded in death by her brothers, George, Arthur and Walter. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Betty's Life Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Warminster Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, PA 18974, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Warminster Presbyterian Church in Betty's name would be greatly appreciated.
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019