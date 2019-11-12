|
|
Betty J. Shreffler, formerly of Chalfont, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, after a long convalescence at Moravian Manor.
Born Oct. 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Fanny Burkholder of Bainbridge, Pa.
Betty enjoyed gardening and had an extensive flower and vegetable garden at her home in Willow Grove, where she lived for over 30 years. She was an accomplished cook and baker, an active member of Willow Grove United Methodist Church, and a devoted wife and mother. She continued to be an active church member when she moved to Chalfont and joined Doylestown UMC.
Betty is survived by her children, Karen Rummel (Robert) of Lititz, Pa. and Arthur (Betty) of Perkasie, Pa.; grandchildren, Hillary Radbill (Justin) of Downingtown, Pa. and AJ Shreffler of Denver, Colo.; a great granddaughter, Savannah Radbill; sisters, Helen Libhart of Mt. Joy, Pa., Arlene Walter (Harold) of Lancaster, Pa., Lois Fink of Elizabethtown, Pa., and a brother, Benjamin Burkholder (Bonnie) of Bainbridge, Pa.
Her husband, Arthur, passed away in 2009.
The family is grateful to the caregivers at Moravian Manor and Masonic Village Hospice for their skillful and compassionate care.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Moravian Manor chapel, with a calling hour starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or Doylestown UMC, 320 E. Swamp Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 12, 2019