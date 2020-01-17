Home

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Betty Jane Winter

Betty Jane Winter Obituary
Betty Jane "BJ" Winter, a resident of Hatboro for 51 years, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was 94.

She was the devoted wife of the late William M. Winter Sr. for 42 years.

Born Philadelphia, BJ was the daughter of the late William Stewart McDowell and the late Ida May Minch.

BJ graduated from Mastbaum High School in 1943. She was employed at Adelphia Lamps and Shades in Philadelphia and then at Royson Engineering in Hatboro, from where she retired after over 28 years of service.

She was a member of the Providence Methodist Church in Philadelphia and Lehman Methodist Church in Hatboro. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir and for the singing group, Sweet Adelines. She also volunteered as the Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 17 and Boy Scout Troop 81.

Some of her many interests include arts and crafts, playing the piano and organ and watching M*A*S*H.

She is survived by her loving children, William M., Jr. and Elaine Winter, Bette Ann Steinmetz, and David S. and Jodi Winter, daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Winter, eight grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth P. Winter.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home,

Abington

www.helwegrowlandfh.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 17, 2020
