Our Mom and everyone's "Grandma Betty" joined the Lord on Sept. 25 after a sudden and peaceful passing. Betty (Check) Pirnick was 95 years young. Originally of Hanover Township, PA, and St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes Barre, PA; Betty resided at the Masonic Village Retirement Home, in Warminster, where she had a profound impact upon all those who came to know and love her.
Betty was born in Wilkes-Barre and was the daughter of the late Mary Scherback Check and Joseph Check. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Pirnick who passed away in 1991. They shared a blessed life together for 40 years. They traveled to visit family and loved to play golf at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, where they could often be found as dusk approached. Betty was also preceded in death by her sister, Trude Check-Tuhy and her brother, William Check.
Betty was educated in Wilkes Barre, graduated from Coughlin High School and the former Wilkes Barre Business College. She was employed by Sterling Engineering Corporation for 13 years and was Secretary and Office Manager of the Wyoming Valley Country Club until she retired in 1990.
Betty was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Aloysius and also volunteered as a visitor to the sick, bringing them Communion and sharing her deep faith. She volunteered with the Red Cross for 15 years. Betty was a member of the Luzerne County Slovak Women's Club and a Board Member of the Slovak Heritage Society. She played an active role at the Masonic Village in the Rosary Group, Bible Study, Resident's Club Meetings and of course, her favorite pastime, Bingo.
Surviving Betty Pirnick are her three daughters: Marybeth (and Michael) Toole of Mt. Joy, PA, Dolores Adams of Bradenton, Florida, and Dr. Jeanann Kahley (and Gary) of Jamison, PA. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Thomas Medard Check of Gwynedd Valley, PA, as well as her nieces and nephews: Elena Tuhy-Walters, Dr. Tom Check, Maryrose Young, David Check, Bill Check and Georgie and Bobby Pirnick.
One of Betty's greatest joys was her family and her 8 grandchildren, Stephen (and Brandy) Toole, Michael (and Kristen) Toole, Jason (and Vanessa) Toole, Lora (and Ricardo Oliviera), Gemma Harris, Marit Adams, Blaise (and Mary) Adams and Devon Kahley. She was a Great-grandmother to six children: Colin and Evan Toole, Callen Oliviera, Noah and Lucy Toole and Emory Rose Toole.
Betty lived her life to the fullest and was beautiful on the inside and outside. She radiated faith, hope and love such that people gravitated towards her with the hope of gaining some of her strong spirituality, wisdom and positive attitude toward life.
A Mass will be celebrated at St. Cyril's Church, Jamison, PA on October 19 at 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Luncheon in Peddlers Village. A family burial service will be held in Wilkes Barre at Pringle Cemetery on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute to Betty's memory, may send a donation to the Masonic Village of Warminster.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019