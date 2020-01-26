|
Betty Sue Phy, a resident of Doylestown for more than 60 years, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Milford, Del. She was 95.
Born in Morgantown, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William A. Bailey and Edith E. Grow.
Betty Sue was the wife of the late John B. "Jack" Phy. They had been married 63 years at the time of his death in 2010.
Betty Sue was a 1942 graduate of Morgantown High School and joined the nurse's corps after high school in order to support the Second World War effort. She completed her nurse's training in Nashville, Tenn., where she met her husband. After the war, she served the Red Cross as a Registered Nurse. As her children were growing-up, she provided nursing services for several physician's offices and private patients in Doylestown.
Mrs. Phy was a member of the Village Improvement Association and Bucks County Ski Club. She participated in the Senior Olympics and was an active golfer and avid league bowler until she was in her mid 80s. She enjoyed traveling to visit her children and grandchildren.
Betty Sue is survived by her four children, Gregory B. Phy of Lansdale, Pa., Phillip C. Phy of Valrico, Fla., Cheryl Phy DeLong of Coos Bay, Ore. and Melanie Phy Passwater of Seaford, Del.; her grandchildren, Rob, John, Emily, Ruth, Katie, Alexandria and Morgan; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Albert Bailey, her sister, Gertrude James, and her granddaughter, Christina Phy.
A celebration of life will be held privately at the request of her family.
Memorial contributions in Betty Sue's name may be made to the Village Improvement Association, VIA Treasurer, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020