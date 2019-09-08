|
Betty Williams of Warrington, Pa. passed away at the Jefferson Health Hospice Center on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was 96.
Born in Charleston, S.C. to the late Fred and Victoria (Owens) Davis, she resided in Easton, Pa. before moving to Warrington, Pa. in 1994.
She was formerly employed as the Administrative Assistant to the Bucks Agency on Aging for over 20 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Nathaniel Sallard, followed by the late Willie Williams; the devoted mother of Ronald Douglass Sallard, Katherine Sallard and husband, Richard Gelatt, and Roger Ross Williams and husband, Casper deBoer; the devoted sister of Victoria Bowden, Delores Anderson, and the late Ailene, Jean and Marian; and the loving grandmother of Kellé and Sasha Sallard, Mona Lisa Dunkirk, Cedric Benton, and Jeffery Coleman. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Mercer Museum of Doylestown, 84 S. Pine Street, Doylestown, PA 18901, with a luncheon to follow from 1 to 3 p.m. Cremation services were private.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019