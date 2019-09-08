Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Williams Obituary
Betty Williams of Warrington, Pa. passed away at the Jefferson Health Hospice Center on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was 96.

Born in Charleston, S.C. to the late Fred and Victoria (Owens) Davis, she resided in Easton, Pa. before moving to Warrington, Pa. in 1994.

She was formerly employed as the Administrative Assistant to the Bucks Agency on Aging for over 20 years.

She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Nathaniel Sallard, followed by the late Willie Williams; the devoted mother of Ronald Douglass Sallard, Katherine Sallard and husband, Richard Gelatt, and Roger Ross Williams and husband, Casper deBoer; the devoted sister of Victoria Bowden, Delores Anderson, and the late Ailene, Jean and Marian; and the loving grandmother of Kellé and Sasha Sallard, Mona Lisa Dunkirk, Cedric Benton, and Jeffery Coleman. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Mercer Museum of Doylestown, 84 S. Pine Street, Doylestown, PA 18901, with a luncheon to follow from 1 to 3 p.m. Cremation services were private.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown, Pa.

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now