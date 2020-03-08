|
|
Beverly D. Beck, formerly of East Stroudsburg, Pa., went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was 93.
Born May 8, 1926 in Kingston, Pa., Beverly was the daughter of the late Hazel and Elliott Davies of Kingston. She graduated from Kingston High School and Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business in Kingston.
She and her husband, Russell Beck, moved to East Stroudsburg in October of 1959. She was employed by the E.S. School District and Pocono Medical Center.
Beverly was a member of the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, serving on many boards, teaching Sunday School, and also working part-time in the church office.
She was previously married to the late Russell K. Beck.
She is survived by her children, Robert Beck and wife, Kathie, of Horsham, Pa., Nancy Beck Buciarski and husband, William, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., David Beck of Plainville, Mass., and Gregory Beck and wife, Renee, of Johns Creek, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Beck, Jared Buciarski, Kristi and Tayler Beck, Jacob and Kyra Beck; and great grandchildren, Ryan, Emma and Addi Beck.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 83 S. Courtland St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301, where her memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church at the above address.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 8, 2020