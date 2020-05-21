|
Beverly Imes McPoyle left a heartbroken but joyous family on May 18, 2020. The legacy of her love and family will long be remembered in the minds and the hearts of so many. She set the standard for family love for everyone she met. Her sense of humor allowed us to laugh and know everything was going to be okay. Her courage let us know she was not afraid of whatever was in front of her or her family, including her passing.
She was a fierce fan of her athletic children and grandchildren. From their very first athletic contest to their very last one; from intramural to Division One college events you could find her in the stands, no matter the weather, cheering for whomever took the field, the pool or the court. You always knew Grandmom, your #1 fan, was in the stands and so did everyone else!
Born in 1937, she lost a parent early in her life. This created the urgency and primacy of family for her. She fell in love with a great man and into a big family who all loved her back with depth and abandon, holding straight and true for more than sixty years. Mom and Dad did life together in a way people emulated and respected. Her love language centered on serving her family every way she could. There was no task too big or too small when it came to family. Laundry, cleaning, ironing and shopping for clothes were always in service to someone else, which meant she enjoyed it. A gift of clothing on a birthday or Christmas was followed by a narrative of what matched with what. Her Sunday dinners were always special events, open to all who could join. No dinner was ever complete without dessert!
Once she and Dad became empty nesters, she worked for Abington Hospital as a phlebotomist helping those in need get testing to get well. She was well known for never requiring two "sticks" to draw blood. You could count on her getting her hair done on Friday, then out to dinner Friday night with the love of her life and their many friends. She leaves a large group of friends and a void which will never be filled.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frank, her four children; Karen McPoyle Sheva (Greg), Kevin McPoyle (Heather), Kirk McPoyle, Kerry Dietzel (Bob), 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass and interment are private due to COVID restrictions. A Memorial gathering will celebrate her big life later this year when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, Mom asked us to continue to serve others by donating to Feed My Starving Children: Central Bucks MobilePack, Event 2010-189MI, 401 93rd Avenue NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433.
