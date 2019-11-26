|
Beverly Miller Tredinnick died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Pine Run Lakeview in Doylestown. She was 97.
Beverly was born and raised in Harrisburg, Pa., having graduated from Penn State in 1943.
She married Dell Tredinnick, whom she met in Sunday school in Harrisburg, in 1944 and they settled in the Philadelphia area after his service in World War II. They lived in Haverford Township for 55 years, where she worked as a third grade teacher in Haverford Township schools. They moved to Doylestown in 2005. Dell died later that year.
Her passions were Penn State football, playing and watching tennis, swimming anywhere she could, the beach, Bridge and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family had a lifelong connection and affection for Penn State, where her father was an All-American football player. She kept in touch with her sorority sisters from Kappa Alpha Theta through letters from 1944 until this year, when only she and one other original member remained.
She was a lifelong Presbyterian and attended Pine Street Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg, Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and Doylestown Presbyterian Church, where she was a member when she died.
She is survived by her son, Dell Tredinnick (Laura) of Healdsburg, Calif.; her daughter, Lynn Bush (John Bartle) of Doylestown; her grandchildren, Daniel Froehlich (Amy) of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jon Froehlich (Betina) of Washington, D.C. and Paige Short (Jimmy) of Portland, Ore.; and her great-grandchildren, Evan Froehlich, Lia Froehlich, Phoebe Froehlich, Penelope Froehlich, Clementine Short and Juliet Short. Also surviving is her sister, Elaine Young of Longmeadow, Mass., and six nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to Doylestown Presbyterian Church at the above address.
