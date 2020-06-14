Beverly Norris McCrea Atkinson passed away peacefully of heart failure at age 90 on June 4th in Grand Haven, MI. Despite COVID restrictions, one daughter was at her side, another was outside her window and a third was constantly on the phone with her during her final days.



Beverly was a professional woman and a wife and mother, who lived a well-traveled life with friends and family. She was born in Rosedale, N.Y. on December 13, 1929, the only child to Eleanor Seaquist Norris and John Thomas Norris. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1948 and attended the Heffley School of Business. Beverly was excited to commute to Manhattan on the Long Island RR with her girlfriends, and soon was working at Vicks Pharmaceutical in the Chanin Building on Lexington and 42nd Street. There she met Frank McCrea and they married in November 1953.



By 1960, the couple had three daughters and they moved to Brittany Farms in Chalfont. The development was new then, and they had many happy years raising their girls with all of the other young families in the neighborhood.



During the 1960s, Beverly worked part time as secretary to Doylestown architect Fred Martin, and as private secretary to David Burpee, President of Burpee Seed Company, at Fordhook Farm. She went on to become Director of Personnel and Assistant to the VP of Finance at Beaver College (now Arcadia University), retiring in 1985.



In 1980, her marriage to Mr. McCrea ended in divorce after a five-year separation, but they remained lifelong friends. That same year, she married Robert Atkinson. They traveled the world together and converted an historic barn on Maple Ave. in Hatboro into a stylish home.



In 1998, Beverly moved to Sun City, Hilton Head. Her 18 years there were spent with a group of both childhood and new friends, called "the girls," with whom she remained close for the rest of her life.



Beverly moved to Grand Haven, MI in 2016 to be near her youngest daughter, Beth, who took loving care of her.



Beverly loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean. Her favorite trips were on a sailing ship called the "Amazing Grace," and she took 7 voyages on that vessel. In 1976, she achieved a lifelong dream by taking flying lessons and soloing her plane.



Beverly is survived by her daughters Karen McCrea of Burlington, VT, Christine McCrea Krolik (Jeff) of Hillsborough, CA, and Beth McCrea LaBeff (Don) of Spring Lake, MI., five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Memorial service and internment will be private.



