Bill Bolla passed peacefully on his birthday, August 2, 2020.
Bill was born in Chester, Pa., 73 years ago to William and Margaret Bolla (Campbell). He spent his childhood in Drexel Hill, Pa. and attended St. Joe's Prep in Philadelphia. "Bolts" graduated from Penn State University in 1969, forming longtime friendships while active in Sigma Chi Fraternity. He later served in the United States Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge. Bill was married to Mary Ann Bolla (Snyder) in Carlisle (1971-1995).
A 1972 graduate of Dickinson Law School, Bill practiced law in Reading, PA before serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Bucks County. He joined private practice in 1976, and was a Partner at McNamara, Bolla & Panzer before becoming Senior Partner at High Swartz, LLP. He was experienced in all phases of general practice, with a concentration on real estate, land use and zoning. Bill represented multiple Zoning Hearing Boards, and served as President of the Bucks County Bar Association in 1996- 1997.
In addition to his practice, Bill was very active as a volunteer in many different charitable organizations, community and civic groups. He served as President of the Bucks County American Cancer Society
and on the Board of Directors of A Woman's Place. He was the Founder and President of the Bucks County Challenger Division, a Little League program that provides the opportunity to play to handicapped and special needs children in Bucks County. Bill served as a bartender extraordinaire at many fundraisers for these organizations. He was also a coach within the Buckingham Athletic Association, Connie Mack Baseball and a coach, referee and umpire within the Doylestown Athletic Association. "Bolts" was a great third baseman, in his own right, at least according to him.
In 2010 Bill married Linda Coia; they enjoyed a loving and fun filled marriage. Bill and Linda loved to travel, but nothing could compete with their little slice of Doylestown heaven, where they spent their time with devoted family and friends. Bill loved gardening, Penn State football, the Phillies, Eagles and Sixers.
Bill is survived by his wife Linda Coia. He is also survived by his two sons Chris Bolla (Debbie) and Greg Bolla and his stepdaughters Tierney McAfee (Efi Shabtai) and Rachel McAfee (fiancé John Iannacone). Bill is also survived by his grandchildren Lucas and Annabelle (Bolla) and Louise (Shabtai). Bill/Dad/Bolts/Pops, your legacy will live on and you will be remembered as a caring, kind and dedicated father, husband and friend.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
.
Donahue Funeral Home
Flourtownwww.donahuefuneral.com