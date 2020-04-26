|
|
Blanche M. Bancroft (Honey) of New Hope, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was 83.
Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Peter Goldrich (killed in action) and Blanche Moore, with Louis J. Moore as her beloved step-father.
She attended Tufts University.
Blanche was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert (Boo) A. Bancroft, and her daughter Linda A. Sadowski.
She is survived by her son, Louis Bancroft; her daughter, Susan Connors and her husband Mike; four grandchildren, Robert (Erin) Schieber, Samantha (Ryan) Kraus, William Connors, Andrew Connors; and four great-grandchildren.
After raising her children, Blanche was the controller for the Questar company in New Hope.
She loved cooking, reading, gardening, sewing, golfing, and bowling. She continued to bowl up to just several weeks prior to her illness.
Above all, painting was a great passion of hers. She had quite a talent for it, and her paintings are a source of many wonderful memories of her. Per Blanche's request, services will be private.
The family would like to thank Doylestown Hospice, and are deeply grateful for everyone at the BrightStar Care Agency for their kindness and compassionate care for Blanche and her family.
To share your fondest memories of Blanche, please visit the website below.
Leaver/Cable of Buckingham
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020