Bonnie Lou (Frazier) Phinney of Hilltown went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at her residence. She was 69.She was the the loving wife of Wayne E. Phinney for 41 years.Bonnie was born in Ashtabula, Ohio to the late William Frazier and the late Martha (Mattox) Frazier. She graduated from Pennridge High School, Class of 1968.Bonnie was an inspiring fitness trainer for many at Doylestown Fitness Center and personal trainer to a lucky few Bucks County residents.She was an active member of Living Hope Community Church in Dublin, Pa.A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed traveling, fashion and home furnishing and design. She loved everything that sparkled and used her self-taught sewing skills to make dance costumes for her daughter's ballet performances and professional dance companies in Pennsylvania and New York City.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Duane W. Phinney of Oakland, Calif. and Ethan W. Phinney of Hilltown, Pa., her daughter, Christmas J. Somers and husband, Jacob A. Somers, of Newcastle, Calif.; her four grandchildren, Alexandria Yates, Levi Somers, Dylan Somers, and Rory Somers; her three sisters, Lynnie Ruth Dwyer of West, Texas; and twin sisters, Donna Jean Zheltonoga of Upper Black Eddy, Pa. and Martha Marie DeLorenzo of Ferndale, Pa.Friends may meet with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Living Hope Community Church, 22H West Route 313, Perkasie, PA 18944, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.To send online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, Souderton