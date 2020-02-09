|
Bonnie MacLean Fabert of Buckingham passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She was 80.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Russell MacLean and Beatrice White, Bonnie was an award-winning fine artist. She was perhaps best known for creating a series of posters for the famed Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco during the mid 1960s. These posters are shown in museums around the world to this day.
Bonnie was the beloved wife of Bill Graham, rock impresario, and Jacques Fabert, fine artist; the loving mother of David Graham; and cherished half-sister of Valerie Sands.
She lived and operated an art studio with Jacques in Buckingham since 1972.
Bonnie will be laid to rest at Doylestown Cemetery. There will be a private celebration in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to the Doylestown Health Hospice online at doylestownhealth.org would be greatly appreciated.
