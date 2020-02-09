Home

POWERED BY

Services
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Fabert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie MacLean Fabert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie MacLean Fabert Obituary
Bonnie MacLean Fabert of Buckingham passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She was 80.

Born in Philadelphia to the late Russell MacLean and Beatrice White, Bonnie was an award-winning fine artist. She was perhaps best known for creating a series of posters for the famed Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco during the mid 1960s. These posters are shown in museums around the world to this day.

Bonnie was the beloved wife of Bill Graham, rock impresario, and Jacques Fabert, fine artist; the loving mother of David Graham; and cherished half-sister of Valerie Sands.

She lived and operated an art studio with Jacques in Buckingham since 1972.

Bonnie will be laid to rest at Doylestown Cemetery. There will be a private celebration in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to the Doylestown Health Hospice online at doylestownhealth.org would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -