|
|
Bradley John Egner, age 62, of Mount Laurel, N.J., passed away while surrounded by loving family on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Mr. Egner was born in Quakertown, Pa., and has been a lifelong resident of New Jersey before ultimately settling down in Mount Laurel 20 years ago. Bradley was employed by the Moorestown Board of Education for 30 years. He was an avid Rush fan and also enjoyed playing drums and bass guitar. Bradley was an avid collector of antiques and especially enjoyed Indian artifacts. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Bradley was preceded by his father, John Egner; and sister, Barbara Clark. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 20 years, Laura A. Egner; mother, Mary Egner; daughter, Melissa Anne Egner; sister, Jan Egner (Randy) (Zerfass); niece, Kimberly Haynes; nephew, Richard Clark; aunt, Shirley Hangey.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Sep. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., immediately followed by the funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Interment will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 7 at Coopertown Cemetery in Edgewater Park, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Bradley Egner Trust Fund.
Mount Laurel Home For
Funerals
Mount Laurel, NJ
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019