Brantley Martin Vincent Miller, a loving husband and father of four, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Martin was born in 1925 to Barbara (Curran) and Howard Brantley Miller in Baltimore, Md. He attended Catholic school followed by enlistment in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a radio man during World War II, serving in the Philippines as the war drew to a close. After the war, he attended the University of Maryland and University of Maryland Law school (graduated 1952).
He passed the bar just before meeting Jean Franz on a blind date in Washington, D.C. When Jean graduated from Gettysburg College, they married in Baltimore on July 17, 1954. The happy couple had four children: Barbara, Chris, Nancy and Mason.
Martin went to work for the Securities and Exchange Commission from 1954 to 1968, where he had a hand crafting SEC policy towards mutual funds. He later became a partner at Stradley, Ronon, Stevens and Young in Philadelphia, opening a satellite office and eventually his own law practice in Doylestown, Pa.
The family lived happily in the same house for 50 years, where Jean carried on her career as an artist. He and Jean later built a lake house in Maine and acquired property in Florida, becoming snowbirds with three nests. Martin and Jean also continued to travel the world, often accompanied by their childrens' families, and had a grand 75th birthday on the island of Patmos, Greece.
Martin had a strong interest in reading history – especially Roman; in poetry – Coleridge being among his favorite poets; and following the stock market. He was an enthusiastic exercise devotee and maintained excellent health up until the last 18 months, despite heart disease and being pre-diabetic. Fair, kind and compassionate, he was always the defender of the little guy.
He is survived by Jean, his wife of 65 years, his four children and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later in the summer.
Any donations may be made to the Native American Rights Fund.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 9, 2020