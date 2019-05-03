Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Church
215 E County Line Road
Hatboro, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Church
215 E County Line Road
Hatboro, PA
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda J. Scipione

Brenda J. Scipione Obituary
Brenda J. (Durham) Scipione of Hatboro passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was 78.

Brenda was the loving wife of Joseph R. Scipione.

Born in Durham, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Murphy and Helen (Ivey) Durham.

In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by her children, Michael Scipione and James Scipione (Nancy); her grandchildren, Shannon (Justin), Joe (Katharine), Michelle, James, Kelly, and Bridgetta; three great-grandchildren; her brother, John Durham (Kay); and by many other loving family and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by a sister, Gaynor Ventrusca.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 9:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E County Line Road, Hatboro. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2019
