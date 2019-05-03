|
Brenda J. (Durham) Scipione of Hatboro passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was 78.
Brenda was the loving wife of Joseph R. Scipione.
Born in Durham, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Murphy and Helen (Ivey) Durham.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by her children, Michael Scipione and James Scipione (Nancy); her grandchildren, Shannon (Justin), Joe (Katharine), Michelle, James, Kelly, and Bridgetta; three great-grandchildren; her brother, John Durham (Kay); and by many other loving family and friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by a sister, Gaynor Ventrusca.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 9:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E County Line Road, Hatboro. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia.
