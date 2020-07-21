Brian C. Lucas, beloved husband and father, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with a rare neurological disease.He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Dina (Eagan); their sons, Billy and Matt, and daughter, Kristin; his three siblings, Eileen Monahan (Michael), Joyce Lucas and Paul Lucas (Jill); and treasured in-laws, nieces and nephews.Born Dec. 20, 1955 in Levittown, Pa., he was the son of the late Chris and Kathleen Lucas. He graduated from Bishop Egan High School, where he established a group of lifelong friends who are responsible for some of his most comical and cherished memories.Brian received a B.A. degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was Vice President of his senior class and a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. After graduating from IUP, he earned his Juris Doctorate from Dickinson Law School, where he was Managing Editor of the Law Review.Brian spent the early years of his legal career in private practice with Reed Smith LLP in Pittsburgh and Montgomery McCracken in Philadelphia. He subsequently served as Global Compensation and Benefits Counsel at Unisys Corporation in Blue Bell, Pa. After 16 years at Unisys, Brian joined TE Connectivity, ultimately becoming Vice President of Corporate Law Operations and Chief Employment and Benefits Counsel for the company.Brian's life was filled with many diverse interests and experiences. He had an immense passion for music. If you needed a teammate for Rock N' Roll trivia or a fellow audience member for a concert, Brian was your go-to-guy. He also was immersed in Philadelphia sports culture, sharing his father's love of the Eagles. He loved participating in sports, was a talented rugby player, and later became a beloved coach of his children's sports teams throughout their youth.Although Brian's career afforded him the opportunity to travel to places all over the globe, his favorite place in the world was two hours away from Philadelphia in Avalon, N.J. He was happiest with his feet in the sand, looking at the ocean, surrounded by his family and friends.Fair-minded and unassuming, Brian led by example, making a positive impact on everyone he met. He was a selfless and loving husband, father and friend, and his kindness, optimism, insight, integrity, infectious smile, and good-natured sense of humor will be profoundly missed.Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002, which will be followed by his Mass of Christian Burial. Brian's interment will take place privately at a future date.Relatives and friends are reminded that social distancing will be observed at all times and every person will be required to wear masks.Flowers may be delivered to St. Alphonsus Church, or, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Development Office, 415 Main St., Cambridge, MA 02142.