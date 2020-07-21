1/1
Brian C. Lucas
Brian C. Lucas, beloved husband and father, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with a rare neurological disease.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Dina (Eagan); their sons, Billy and Matt, and daughter, Kristin; his three siblings, Eileen Monahan (Michael), Joyce Lucas and Paul Lucas (Jill); and treasured in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Born Dec. 20, 1955 in Levittown, Pa., he was the son of the late Chris and Kathleen Lucas. He graduated from Bishop Egan High School, where he established a group of lifelong friends who are responsible for some of his most comical and cherished memories.

Brian received a B.A. degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was Vice President of his senior class and a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. After graduating from IUP, he earned his Juris Doctorate from Dickinson Law School, where he was Managing Editor of the Law Review.

Brian spent the early years of his legal career in private practice with Reed Smith LLP in Pittsburgh and Montgomery McCracken in Philadelphia. He subsequently served as Global Compensation and Benefits Counsel at Unisys Corporation in Blue Bell, Pa. After 16 years at Unisys, Brian joined TE Connectivity, ultimately becoming Vice President of Corporate Law Operations and Chief Employment and Benefits Counsel for the company.

Brian's life was filled with many diverse interests and experiences. He had an immense passion for music. If you needed a teammate for Rock N' Roll trivia or a fellow audience member for a concert, Brian was your go-to-guy. He also was immersed in Philadelphia sports culture, sharing his father's love of the Eagles. He loved participating in sports, was a talented rugby player, and later became a beloved coach of his children's sports teams throughout their youth.

Although Brian's career afforded him the opportunity to travel to places all over the globe, his favorite place in the world was two hours away from Philadelphia in Avalon, N.J. He was happiest with his feet in the sand, looking at the ocean, surrounded by his family and friends.

Fair-minded and unassuming, Brian led by example, making a positive impact on everyone he met. He was a selfless and loving husband, father and friend, and his kindness, optimism, insight, integrity, infectious smile, and good-natured sense of humor will be profoundly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002, which will be followed by his Mass of Christian Burial. Brian's interment will take place privately at a future date.

Relatives and friends are reminded that social distancing will be observed at all times and every person will be required to wear masks.

Flowers may be delivered to St. Alphonsus Church, or, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Development Office, 415 Main St., Cambridge, MA 02142.

www.fluehr.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Church
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Church
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Brian’s passing. He was a great man. Praying for all of you.

The Ciarlante Family
Debbie Ciarlante
Friend
July 21, 2020
What a class act he was! Brian was an amazing human being, outstanding at his profession, super-diligent in his execution and yet you could not find a kinder, more considerate and humble person. I had the privilege of working with Brian at TE and from my interview there we hit it off. He was a great connector of people and to my last day there, I never heard an unkind word come out of his mouth. He was an example to us old.

Ron Drayton.
Ron Drayton
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Brians passing!
Had the honor and pleasure to know him and play Rugby with Brian in Pittsburgh in the 80s. Also enjoyed doing the Jersey shore with him a couple of times.
Thoughts and prayers for your family, he was a good man!
Brian McCue
Friend
July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020
t's not too often that you get to work with a colleague that you can also call a friend. I was fortunate to have worked with Brian at TE and came to rely on his wisdom and practical "no nonsense" solutions to any situation. I viewed him as one of my mentors and could count on his wise counsel to guide me. As a person, Brian's wisdom extended beyond his work at TE. We always found time to connect with each other, especially to discuss our families. He was so proud of each of his kids and it certainly came through when he talked about their successes and achievements. Through each of them he is definitely leaving a legacy behind. My condolences and sympathies to Dina and the family. He will be deeply missed by all.
Brian Cain
Friend
July 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Brian when he was with Tyco International. He was such a wonderful person. He had a great sense of humor and was a joy to work with. He will be greatly missed.
Mindy Ebert
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Dear Lucas Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Brian for a few years, and he was a great colleague and advisor. I am sure you have many wonderful memories to comfort you in the days to come. Brian will be missed by many.
Gina Spencer
Coworker
July 20, 2020
To Brian's family please accept my deepest sympathy. To his friends and colleagues I am sorry for your loss. As a underclass fraternity brother I looked up to Brian in the way that he conducted himself, class guy for sure. Rest in peace Brian. You will be remembered by the many who knew you.
Jim Ammon
Friend
July 19, 2020
Brian was a great fraternity brother and friend. I am sure he was a good husband, father, grandfather and family member. He will be missed but the values he instilled in his family and the lives he touched will be remembered forever.

Fraternally,

Brother Gene Kotulka
Eugene Kotulka
Friend
July 18, 2020
Growing up in the Kenwood section of Levittown everyone knew Brian as an Athlete but also as a gentleman, everyone only talked Good things about him, he followed in his Dad's image as a Great guy, Brian everyone from Kenwood says RIP.
Tom Rizzo
Friend
July 18, 2020
Brian was a wonderful friend and colleague. In the seven years we worked together at TE, Brian afforded steady, thoughtful counsel, always a source of wisdom. We worked closely, and often digressed into conversations about each other's families. I know from Brian's stories how much he loved Dina and his children, and the pleasure and pride he took in experiencing life's moments with them. In his professional life, Brian leaves a legacy of profound and humble respect, and I'm truly blessed to have known him. I've missed Brian since leaving TE, and I feel a deep loss knowing he's departed this world. My deepest sympathies to Dina and the rest of the family.
Jessica Freed-Haitz
Friend
July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
Very sorry to hear. I played rugby with Brian in Pittsburgh and he was an early mentor. Very good rugby player and an even better guy.
Todd Stewart/ Pittsburgh
Todd Stewart
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sorry to hear about Brian's passing. We were friends and classmates at St Mike's, Bishop Egan and IUP. I will remember his sense of humor, smile and smarts. A true good guy. RIP my friend.
Pat Lantzy
Friend
July 16, 2020
My family met Brian and his family through the Rebels during our girls middle school/high school years. He was always kind and friendly. Along with Dina and Kristen. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. I am so sorry for your loss. May all of you find peace, love and faith to help you get through this time. Xoxoxo
Regina Crum
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
So sad to hear this news...just his name brought a smile to my face...haven't seen him in quite some time, but when we did cross paths, it was always loads of laughs....we played a little ball together..he was quite the athlete...but most of all, he was a good man....you will be missed my friend.....RIP
Donald Hibbs
Friend
July 16, 2020
While I did not know Brian personally I am so very sorry for your loss. I knew Kathleen and Chris and watched Paul grow into a young man. They were wonderful, loving people. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Rita Andrrson
Friend
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jill Herman
Friend
July 16, 2020
I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Brian at IUP. We were Fraternity Brothers of Phi Sigma Kappa. Many great memories of fraternity life, especially playing soccer together. We both played on the front line and had a number of codes we yelled to let the other know our intentions attacking the goal. One in particular, "L.O.S.K" not only had strategic meaning, but a personal one as well. Even after graduation when we ran into each other, usually in D.C., the first utterances out of each of our mouths were L.O.S.K.
Bottom line is, Brian was a Great Guy and it was an honor to be his Friend and Fraternity Brother.
L.O.S.K. Brian!! See you on the other side. Tom
Tom Brunetto
Friend
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
I was so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with Brian. He was an exceptional colleague, mentor and friend with a keen, logical mind and a great sense of humor. I will miss him, but what I will remember the most is how proud he was of his children. Way too many long international flights allowed us the chance to talk about our families, and he loved to talk about all their successes at school, work or on the athletic field. It is still hard to believe he has passed. We will all miss him deeply.
Mark Allen
Friend
July 16, 2020
Dear Lucas family,
My deepest sympathies on the death of Brian, one of the finest young men to pass through the halls of Bishop Egan. His family was, and is, outstanding in the faith and were an inspiration to me in my many years at Bishop Egan. May the memories your shared in the years together strengthen and console you in this loss. May he rest in peace. He, and you, will be remembered in my prayers.
Fr. Joseph F Connolly, TOR
Teacher
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
Even though we had not seen each other in years Brian was kind enough to help me at both Unisys and TE Connectivity when I was in corporate sales at Liberty Mutual. I'll always remember Brian as a fine student, athlete and a wonderful person. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP, Brian

Joe Nawrocki
Bishop Egan, Class of 1973
Joe Nawrocki
Classmate
July 16, 2020
Brian was a wonderful person. I was so fortunate to have been able to work with him during the early years at TE. He was so easy to work with regardless of the challenges and deadlines. He was a calming influence in every situation. He was an incredible listener and had great wisdom. Not only a true professional, he was truly an exceptional friend. I cannot believe he has passed. My deepest sympathies to his family. He will be deeply missed.
Jane Leipold
Friend
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
Brian was one of the truly great guys and always smiling! Enjoyed our time at Egan and the shore! While Brian has left us way to soon his spirit will live on forever!
RIP Brian
Doug Cauti
Friend
July 15, 2020
I will never find the words to describe what an incredible friend he was to me for 30 years at both Unisys and TE. We worked across the street from each other in Pittsburgh but we did not know each other then. The day that Brian left Unisys many people actually cried. You can imagine the joy I felt when I went in for my interview with TE and saw his name on the door. He was still working out of Princeton at that the me so I did not get to say hello. After my interviews were over I headed to the elevator and my mobile phone rang and it was Brian. I had not talk d to him for a few years and he was very excited to find out that I had applied for a job at TE and wanted to know how the interview went. With Brian everyone he knew was important to him. I know there will never come a day for the rest of my life when I wont think of him.
Sincerely,
Phil Sinopoli
Phillip Sinopoli
Friend
