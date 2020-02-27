Home

Brian J. McCrea

Brian J. McCrea Obituary
Brian J. McCrea passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital after a brief illness. He was 71.

He was born in Scranton, Pa. on Oct. 5, 1948, and was son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Timlin) McCrea.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Janet (Apon), his brother, Michael of Arizona, sisters, Patricia McLain of Scranton and Mary Jean Osborne (Thomas) of Allentown, Pa., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

After moving to Perkasie in 1980, he worked at Sassafras Audio, Inc. and later became co-owner of Custom Audio-Video Concepts, Inc.

Brian enjoyed ballroom dancing as a member of the Rhythmic Society and had a passion for home renovation. Personable and genuine, he touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his tenacity, wit, unlimited kindness and willingness to help. His legacy is a life well-lived.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 27, 2020
