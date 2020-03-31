|
|
Brian P. Hancharik of Frenchtown, N.J. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020, in his home. He was 44.
He was born Dec. 14, 1975 in Easton, Pa., a son of Diane Jesiolowski Hancharik and the late Paul Hancharik.
In early childhood, Brian enjoyed playing baseball and adventuring with his beloved friends. He was a 1995 graduate of Palisades High School where he played football.
Brian was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and records; he greatly enjoyed sharing his love of music with his nephew and close friends. Brian created a small but tightly knit community around video gaming, which he used as one of his creative outlets.
His greatest joy in life undoubtedly centered around his beautiful daughter, Addylin. Drawing was always something he enjoyed and he shared that with her. They bonded over watching their favorite movies together. He homeschooled his daughter for multiple years; he loved watching her grow into a smart, creative, and unbelievably caring young woman.
In addition to his mother and his daughter, Brian will be missed by his wife of four years, Morgan; his brother, Paul (Christine); his nephew, Kyle; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
"If I had just one wish, it'd be that you didn't have to miss this, you should be here."
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later time.
Donations in honor of his memory may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine St., Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville, Pa.
rwsnyderfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 31, 2020