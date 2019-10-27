Home

Brian Yardumian-Smyth, passed into the Spiritual World Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was 87.

He was born in Ossining, N.Y., of Irish immigrant parents, Bernard and Maggie Smyth (Meehan).

Brian graduated from Ossining High School in 1950, joined the Air Force, serving in Air Traffic Control in the Panama Canal and was also on the USAF traveling baseball team.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Esther-Marie and his five children from an earlier marriage; also, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and myriad nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, special music beginning at 3:30, at the Bryn Athyn Cathedral. Rev. Tom Rose will officiate. A gathering will be held at the Brickman Center after the service from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Bryn Athyn Orchestra or one of the four summer camps; Cathedral, Performing Arts, ANC, or Glencairn. PO Box 277, Bryn Athyn, PA 19009.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 27, 2019
