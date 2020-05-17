|
It is with great sadness that the Murphy family announce the passing of Bridget Teresa Murphy, 79, and Peter Paul Murphy, 79. The couple passed away within 24 hours of each other Sunday, May 10, 2020, and Monday, May 11, 2020. Bridget passed away in her home and Peter passed away at Doylestown Hospital.
They were married for 57 years. Both originally from Ireland, Bridget and Peter started their married life in Philadelphia, and eventually landed in Buckingham, where they had lived since 1973.
Peter was born in Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland. He moved to England at the age of 16, and then immigrated to America in 1958, at the age of 18. Peter held various jobs after settling in the Northeast, and ultimately joined the Plumbers Local 690 in Philadelphia, where he worked until retiring in 2002.
Bridget (who went by Teresa) was born in Midfield, County Mayo, Ireland. She immigrated to America in 1958, and originally worked for Nice Ball Bearing before becoming a homemaker. After their youngest child went off to college, Bridget reentered the work force as an administrative assistant at Whitehall Insurance until retiring in 2002.
Bridget and Peter enjoyed spending time with their family and friends, as well as volunteering at their parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Peter is survived by one sister, Norah Mulhern, and two brothers, Patrick Murphy and Joseph Murphy. Bridget is survived by two sisters, Anne Taylor and Patricia Cashin, and two brothers, Michael Gavin and John Gavin. They are survived by two sons, Peter Murphy (Michelle) and Kevin Murphy (Leah), and one daughter, Teresa Earles (Timothy); eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 20, ina private Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Doylestown. A live stream of the Mass will be made available. A community celebration of Bridget and Peter's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bridget and Peter's name may be made to the Least of our Brothers Homeless Street Outreach, www.leastofourbrothers.org, or to the Doylestown Health's Nursing Scholarship Program. Checks made payable to "Doylestown Health Foundation" can be sent to 595 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Online donations can also be made via the Web site doylestownhealthfoundation.org/donate
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020