Brook Hoffman of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, two days shy of his 87th birthday, surrounded by his four beloved children, Brook, husband of Jo, Michele, wife of James O'Donnell, Cheryl, wife of Allen Hess (deceased), and Gregory.
Brook and his beloved wife, Mitzi, shared laughter, excitement, goals, travel, swimming, grandchildren, great grandchildren, the love of life, nature, family and each other. There were no two people traversing this earth that were anything like them.
Brook was a Registered Master Plumber and, in our home, we were never out of water for more than six hours, proving to us all that "Old plumbers never die, they just smell that way." Thankfully we have the same work ethic, passion for a job well done and the need and want to do better. There was never a day that went by we didn't laugh. Even in the face of adversity Brook just saw the sun shining and found a way to smile and share, and share he did. Every day we were given truth, strength and confidence. Our parents made sure that each and every one of us had everything, anything and more. We can only say a prayer that God sends another set so that another crew of kids can have what we treasure, will always remember and what will forever be sketched in our minds and hearts.
Brook was born and raised in Philadelphia, spending a great deal of time on the local fields as a player, coach, referee and supporter of sports. He had a successful plumbing business that he moved to New Britain in the 1970s, raised his family, and had neighbors he found delight in sharing time and travel with. He spent the early years on the local soccer fields as a referee for local schools and enjoyed the game with both of his goalie sons. Brook kept up with local, national and international sports. More recently, Brook found great fun and laughter in the operation of remote-controlled vehicles along with the beauty of creating bigger, better and crazier tracks and jumps for the vehicles to travel.
Brook was preceded in death by his treasured wife, Mitzi, who passed on May 11, 2017. The two shared 61 years of marriage on April 16. Brook was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Marion, Georganna, Tony, Guy, Peter, Betty and Patty.
In addition to his children, Brook is survived by five of his 12 siblings, Timmy, Dee, Rocky, Porky and Norman, and by a slew of nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law whom he loved, respected and found pride in.
Services will be for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent to NOVA in honor of our parents: NOVA, 2370 York Rd., Jamison, PA 18929.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 3, 2019