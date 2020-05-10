|
Bruce Leatherman of Tamaqua, Pa., formerly of Perkasie, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was 77.
He was the loving husband of Helen (Risser) Leatherman for 53 years.
Bruce was born in Doylestown to the late Howard D. Leatherman and the late Margaret Grace (Yothers) Leatherman. He graduated from Christopher Dock Mennonite High School in Lansdale, Class of 1960.
From 1963-1965, Bruce served on a demonstration farm in Algeria with the Mennonite Pax Service program as an alternative to military service. He was a dairy farmer for 32 years, starting in 1968, first in the Plumsteadville area and later in Tamaqua. After retiring from farming in 2000, Bruce and Helen started a business named Mountain Road Chemicals, where they sold agricultural supplies.
He was a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation and The Gideons International in Pottsville. Bruce was a former member of Deep Run Mennonite Church East and a current member of Mountainside Bible Church in Palo Alto, Pa.
His work was his passion, whether it was milking cows, farming the land, or running his small business. Bruce was a lifelong avid Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan. He loved his '57 Chevy and listening to country music, especially Johnny Cash, the Statler Brothers and Kenny Rogers. He also very much enjoyed southern gospel music.
Bruce was a hardworking, generous man who loved talking to people and enjoyed giving gifts to his customers. He was a devoted family man who was very proud of his sons and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his three sons, Neal B. Leatherman and wife, Aleta, of Mechanicsburg, Pa, Brent Leatherman and wife, Kim, of Kouts, Ind., and Timothy D. Leatherman and wife, Christy, of Omaha, Neb.; his seven grandchildren, Carter, Katherine, Emma, Sadie, Abigail, Madelyn, and Elliana; and his nine siblings, Margaret "Peg" Troyer and husband, Neal, of Yates Center, Kan., Daniel Leatherman and wife, Nancy, of Hamburg, Pa., Richard Wilson Leatherman and wife, Rachel, of Souderton, Pa., Mary Ruth Derstein and husband, Harvey, of Ford, Kan., Joanne L. Ruth and husband, Joseph, of Oley, Pa., John Paul Leatherman of Trout Run, Pa., Geraldine N. Schmidt and husband, Mark, of Bedminster, Pa., Dean Mark Leatherman and wife, Sondra, of Hesston, Kan., and Duane M. Leatherman and wife, Renita, of Telford, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Lena Leatherman.
Services will take place at a later date and time. Burial will be at Deep Run Mennonite Church East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountainside Bible Church, 20 Union St., Pottsville, PA 17901.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020