Bruce Miller Obituary
Bruce Miller, most recently of Doylestown, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 63.

He is survived by his son, Bruce Miller Jr., and his family residing in Iowa.

Through his life he worked for several trash companies as well as a local car wash. During these years Bruce had become known for his yellow bike and most recently a wheel chair. When I asked about him, I was always told what a kind gentle man he was, always willing to share a smile or talk baseball with others! He was amazed that people would be so kind to him.

This is his legacy: he was a man who was humble, kind, sincere and grateful for the little things in life, and loved by many.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, Jan. 10, at the Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road, Doylestown. The visitation will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to centralbuckscodeblue.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020
