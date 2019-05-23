|
Bryan H. Coffey of Hatboro passed away suddenly on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was 58.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., he was a son of the late Beauford and Mariam Coffey.
Bryan was an owner and driver of his stock car, racing in Flemington, New Egypt and Bridgeport, N.J. He was always into cars and was in the middle of building a street rod. Bryan was an avid hunter and was working at Carr and Duff as a fabrication manager.
He is survived by his brother, Wayne Coffey, and his uncle, George Barsby.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and to attend his graveside service at noon on Tuesday, May 28, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery. (Meet at the bell tower at 11:45 a.m).
To share memories and condolences with Bryan's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 23, 2019