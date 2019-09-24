Home

Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
4886 York Rd
Buckingham, PA 18912
(215) 794-7696
Calvin Beierlein

Calvin Beierlein Obituary
Calvin Beierlein, a resident of Jamison, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from esophageal cancer. He died on his 84th birthday.

He was the husband of Ida Beierlein. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24th.

Cal was the president of Furlong Lamp & Lighting family business.

In addition to his wife, Cal is survived by his son, Craig (Rita); his grandson, Gerry (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Dylan and Preston; sister-in-law, Lorraine and family; and his godchild, Carissa.

He was preceded in death by his son, Glenn, who passed in 2010.

Relatives and friends are invited to share in Cal's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2100 York Rd., Jamison, PA 18929, and to participate in his memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions sent in Cal's name to the would be appreciated.

To share your fondest memories of Cal, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 24, 2019
