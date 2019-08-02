|
Calvin J. Betts of New Hope, Solebury Township, Pa. passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his birthplace and lifelong home on the family farmstead, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.
He is survived by his wife, Joan M. (Gunsenhouser), and children, Lynn Smith (Dan), Michael Betts and Stephen Betts (Michael Sweeney). Also surviving Cal are his grandchildren, Matthew and Catherine Smith.
As a farmer, mechanic, square dancer, church usher and founder of Betts Equipment, Cal was a beloved member of the community.
Family and friends are invited to Cal's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Church of St. Martin of Tours, 1 Riverstone Cir., New Hope, PA 18938, and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amigos de Jesús, a home for abandoned, abused and impoverished children, www.amigosdejesus.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 2, 2019