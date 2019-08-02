Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
4886 York Rd
Buckingham, PA 18912
(215) 794-7696
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Cemetery
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Martin of Tours
1 Riverstone Circle
New Hope, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin J. Betts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin J. Betts Obituary
Calvin J. Betts of New Hope, Solebury Township, Pa. passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his birthplace and lifelong home on the family farmstead, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.

He is survived by his wife, Joan M. (Gunsenhouser), and children, Lynn Smith (Dan), Michael Betts and Stephen Betts (Michael Sweeney). Also surviving Cal are his grandchildren, Matthew and Catherine Smith.

As a farmer, mechanic, square dancer, church usher and founder of Betts Equipment, Cal was a beloved member of the community.

Family and friends are invited to Cal's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Church of St. Martin of Tours, 1 Riverstone Cir., New Hope, PA  18938, and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amigos de Jesús, a home for abandoned, abused and impoverished children, www.amigosdejesus.org.   

To share your memories of Cal, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
Download Now