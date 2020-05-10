Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Cara McGaffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cara Lynn McGaffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cara Lynn McGaffin Obituary
Cara Lynn McGaffin of Warminster passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. She was 47.

Cara is survived by her parents, Michael and Judith McGaffin, her loving sister, Corinne Rennie (Eric), her beloved partner, John Rapach, and her former husband and friend, Ryan Hires Sr.

Cara was devoted to her beautiful children, Ryan Hires Jr., Marissa Hires, Makenzie Hires and Colin Hires, as well as her delightful grandchildren, Antonio, Isabella and Cole.

The family wishes to thank the many family members, friends, colleagues and acquaintances for their expressions of love, admiration and condolence.

A private, immediate family only service was held due to the Covid-19 situation.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Decker Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -