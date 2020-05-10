|
|
Cara Lynn McGaffin of Warminster passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. She was 47.
Cara is survived by her parents, Michael and Judith McGaffin, her loving sister, Corinne Rennie (Eric), her beloved partner, John Rapach, and her former husband and friend, Ryan Hires Sr.
Cara was devoted to her beautiful children, Ryan Hires Jr., Marissa Hires, Makenzie Hires and Colin Hires, as well as her delightful grandchildren, Antonio, Isabella and Cole.
The family wishes to thank the many family members, friends, colleagues and acquaintances for their expressions of love, admiration and condolence.
A private, immediate family only service was held due to the Covid-19 situation.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckergivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020