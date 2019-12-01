The Intelligencer Obituaries
Carel Ann Taylor of Doylestown died in the comfort of her home on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, following a long illness. She was 82.

She was the daughter of the late Carolyn Reufer and W. Buzby Taylor.

Carel was a longtime member of the Village Improvement Association for over 40 years, having served as President from 1992 to 1994. She served as Chair of the Bucks County Designer House in 1989 for Tabor Home and in 1990 for Windy Bush Farm.

She was retired from Bell of Pennsylvania and Verizon, Inc.

She is survived by her nephew, Willis Buzby Taylor II of Austin, Texas.

Carel was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Reufer Taylor.

In accordance with her wishes, services and interment will be private.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019
