Carl A. Vacula, "Vuts," of Horsham, Pa. died Thursday at Abington Hospital Jefferson Health. He was 71.
Born in Ford City, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Ellen (Weber) Vacula.
Carl was a graduate of Ford City High School, Class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1973 in Vietnam. Upon ending his active service he enlisted as a full-time reservist, retiring in 2007 as a Sergeant.
He spent 40 years working in the civil services as an Aircraft Mechanic, starting at the Philadelphia Airport, then relocating to Willow Grove Naval Air Station.
Mr. Vacula was a member of Bucks County Fish and Game and Ford City Sportsman Club. In his downtime he would be spending time in the woods hunting or tinkering at his reloading bench.
He is survived by wife of 37 years, Brenda Vacula. He was the devoted father of Suzanne Frances (Robert) of Huntingdon Valley, Christine Camacho (Harvey) of Warminster, Richard Sayland (Gina Creighton) of Warminster, Brenda Martin (Timothy) of Acworth, Ga., Todd Sayland (Peter Pieropan) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Theodore Sayland (Rusty McCarty) of Collingswood, N.J., the beloved grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of eight. He is also survived by his sister, Bernadette Stong (Russ) in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Vacula in 1996.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro, where his funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Fritz Fowler. Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 18, 2019