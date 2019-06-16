|
Carl Joseph Fuccella of Lahaska, Pa. passed away Wednesday, June 11, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. surrounded by his loving children. He was 91.
Carl is survived by his sister, Eda Moroney (with husband, John); his brother, Joseph Fuccella; and his five children: daughter, Donna Bufanda, daughter, Pamela Haislet (with husband, Scott), daughter, Roberta Robinson (with husband, David), son, Robert Fuccella (with wife, Janice), and daughter, Lisa Carter (with husband, Rusty). His surviving grandchildren include Jessica Weeth (with husband, Alan), Julia Robinson (with fiancée, Ashley), Rachel Haislet, Garrett Haislet, Renee Fuccella (with fiancé, Corey), Mallory Fuccella, Dennis Fuccella, Lindsay Carter, and Christianna Carter (with husband, Tim), and his only great grandchild, Wesley Weeth.
Carl was born July 2, 1927 in New York, N.Y. to Giuseppe and Emma Fuccella, immigrants from Italy. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan and went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, which led him to the first major leg of his career as a Plant Manager for Procter & Gamble. He continued his Engineering career working for Cheseborough Ponds and La Rosa and Sons Macaroni Company before changing gears to work as a Senior Vice President in Chemical Bank. From there he took his corporate experience and applied it as an executive recruiter for Heidrick & Struggles, and ultimately as a partner with Brissenden, McFarland, Wagoner, & Fuccella (BMW&F).
Carrying on the legacy of his hard-working immigrant family, Carl went all the way from playing stick ball and working as a bicycle delivery boy in the streets of New York, to working in the highest towers of Manhattan.
He met his late wife Marilyn Gautraud of 69 years on a blind date in New York City while he was in the United States Navy. They went on to raise five children with seven moves across six states. He devoted his life to his wife and children while maintaining the demands of his high-level professions to support their well-being.
He loved multiple sports, especially baseball (a third baseman himself), and was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan with stories of listening to games out of the family's apartment window. In his later years, golf became his passion and he played 18 holes right up to his last days.
He was a fun-loving, hard-working, and charismatic man who made friends easily. He devoted his life to helping each family member to overcome obstacles and have the best life possible. Ever-optimistic and persevering he was determined, and maintained his dignity, humor, and independence up through his final hours.
Family and friends are invited to Carl's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, Pa., and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment with military honor will follow in Doylestown Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 16, 2019