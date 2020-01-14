Home

Carl John Thern Obituary
Carl John Thern of Red Hill, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 83.

He was the loving husband of Dorothy (Brownlee) Thern.

Born in Germantown, Carl was the son of the late Carl Jacob and Edna Elizabeth (Campbell) Thern.

Carl was a Business Systems Analyst for AT&T for 35 years before retiring.

He and his wife were longtime volunteers for both the GAiN ministry in Lancaster, Pa. and for the Tuscarora Lutheran Conference Center in Mount Bethel, Pa.

He was survived by his wife, Dorothy Brownlee Thern. She passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

He is survived by his daughters, Chris Thern, wife of Matthew Conver, of Lawrenceville, N.J. and Cheryl, wife of James Staufer, of Barto, Pa.; his grandchildren, Jacob and Nicole Stauffer, and Ethan and Sarah Conver; his brother, Thomas Thern of Warminster; and nieces and nephews.

Please see service and contributions info listed in Dorothy's obituary.





The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory,

Pennsburg, Pa.

falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 14, 2020
