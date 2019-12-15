|
Carl Lupo of Doylestown, Pa., passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA. He was 66.
Born in Newark, N.J. to the late James and Jean (DeLuca) Lupo, Carl resided in Belleville, N.J. and Warminster, Pa. before moving to Doylestown, Pa.
Carl spent his life devoted to public service as he spent 24 years working in the field of special education at the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, before retiring in 2018. Carl was a U.S. Naval Veteran and proud member of the Edgar H. Denson American Legion Post 79 of New Hope, Pa. He enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, four children and five grandchildren, as well as with comrades at the Legion and DAV.
He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Mary Abidiwan-Lupo; devoted father of Jennifer Jones (Tony), Jamie Abidiwan-Lupo, Jeremy Abidiwan-Lupo (Priya DeSouza), Jodie Abidiwan-Lupo (Trevor Munson); dear brother of Linda Wong (Wilbur) and James Lupo (Lynne); and loving grandfather of Trevor, Miles, Avani, Felix and Theodore.
A visitation will be held at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Tuesday, Dec. 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Dec. 18th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, PA 18902 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the 11:30 a.m. funeral mass.
Interment with military honors will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
