|
|
Carl Vincent Nelson, beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown, Pa. He was 83.
Born June 20, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Mildred Nelson, and his son, Carl Vincent Nelson Jr.
Carl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Cleland Nelson. Carl loved and cherished his entire family and is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Terry Irrgang; his children, Lori Halprin, and son-in-law, Bruce, Jennifer Nelson, and Eric Nelson, and daughter-in- law, Linda Szakacs; and his grandchildren, Christopher Tapia (Diana), Alex Liddle, Kathleen Liddle, Cole Nelson, and Courtney Nelson. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
Carl was born in Philadelphia and raised in Lansdowne, Pa. He loved his lifelong career in construction. Carl's son Eric, and grandson Christopher, followed his lead and went into the construction business themselves.
He loved participating in and watching sports. He became an avid golfer at the age of 40 and won club champion and several member-guest tournaments at Doylestown Country Club.
Carl loved his hoagies and fries, but avoided gym sessions, as he always said "exercise just wears out your parts." His friends and family will always remember him as charismatic and the life of the party.
A memorial luncheon will be held when we can all gather and celebrate Carl's life safely.
In lieu of flowers, and because of his love of animals, donations may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, P.O. Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116-1583, or at www.nwf.org.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020