Carol Ann Danko passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, with family by her side. She was 66.
Born in Warminster, she was the daughter of Richard and Dorothy (Graeff) Craig.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Brian Hostetler, her sons, Joe Danko (Lori) and Jim Danko (Michele), and her grandchildren, Jacob, Callie, Lindsay and Kelsey.
Carol was a very caring and compassionate woman which led her to find her true passion as an LPN. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and had extensive knowledge of plants and wildlife, which she loved to talk about. Carol was often found crocheting, baking, canning or making her prized homemade jelly, all of which she was proud to share with family and friends. She also was famous for her delicious variety of Christmas cookies.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at Lehman United Methodist Church, 300 S. York Rd., Hatboro PA 19040, where the visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with the memorial service starting at 11 a.m.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020