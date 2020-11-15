Carol Ann White of New Cumberland, Pa., and formerly of Auburn, Calif., Reno, Nev., and Telford, Perkasie, and Sellersville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home. She was 77.
Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Warren George Hartzell Jr. and the late Evelyn M. (Wenhold) Hartzell Hager Pompei. She was a 1961 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie.
Carol worked as a live-in caregiver for families in Auburn and Reno; she also had been employed in the Housekeeping Department at Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City, Nev.
An avid reader, Carol enjoyed playing cards in her free time.
She is survived by three children, Tracey L. Wilson and her husband, Scott, of West Virginia, Theresa M. McClure and her husband, George, of Etters, Pa., and Jonathan A. White and his husband, Willy, of San Jose, Calif.; four grandchildren; and two brothers, John C. Hager and his wife, Valerie, of Kunkletown, Pa., and Marvin Hager and his wife, Beverly, of Perkasie.
Carol was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamara White, on May 12, 1971; a brother, Jeffrey A. Hager, and a sister, Nancy Zakeosian.
Memorial services may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasiewww.suessfuneralhome.net