|
|
Carol L. Hobson of Tinicum Township, Bucks County, passed away in the company of loved ones on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was 75 years young.
Her memory carries on with her husband, D. Wayne Hobson, and all their family, including a spoiled feline named Trouble.
Carol was born June 28, 1944. She was raised in Pipersville, Pa. by her parents, Edythe (Shaddinger) and Wilmer Swartz. After attending Chestnut Hill Hospital Nursing School to become a registered nurse, Carol's lifetime of providing care for others began. She started work at the American Oncologic Hospital in Philadelphia, followed by time at Doylestown Hospital and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md.
Carol returned to Pennsylvania and married Wayne in 1971. Her nursing career continued at Pine Run in Doylestown, and then as a school nurse in the Palisades School District. Although she officially retired in 2011, she continued providing compassionate, knowledgeable care for others on an informal basis. Carol was also a member of the Palisades Area Youth Aid Panel from its beginning years ago.
Family and friends were an important part of Carol's life. She loved spending time laughing and swapping tales. She especially enjoyed, in the summer months, informal get-togethers with folks for a meal. One of her favorite foods was corn on the cob. She'd happily eat six to eight ears if given the chance!
Carol spent most of her time outdoors, busily tending her myriad flowers, vegetables, herbs and other plants. She loved mornings, sitting with a cup of coffee, watching as a wide variety of birds visited the feeders outside the dining room window.
Carol's days were a gift to all. Her laugh was infectious, her outlook resolutely optimistic, her joy listening to the whirr of a hummingbird's wings or the sound of the ocean pure and contagious. She would want our tears to be from laughter, not sorrow.
The family would like to thank Fox Chase Cancer Center for the remarkable care they provided over the past eight years. Carol's health was always in the best hands.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Sky Island Retreats, 1 Valley View Dr., Upper Black Eddy, PA. The family requests a splash of color be worn to this outdoor event (and a pair of sensible shoes!). Fun, happy and silly anecdotes, photos and stories of Carol's life are welcome and encouraged. Please contact Amy Hobson Fadden ([email protected]) or Kristi Hobson Edmonston ([email protected]) with any questions.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Aislinn's Wish Foundation in honor of Carol's granddaughter, Aislinn Delaney Fadden, to Aislinn's Wish Foundation, P.O. Box 94, Harrisburg, NC 28075 or at www.aislinnswish.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2019