|
|
Carole S. (Shearer) Kooker of Quakertown, previously of Rockhill Road, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was 84.
She was the loving wife for 59 years to the late LeRoy E. Kooker.
Born in Perkasie, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Mabel (Schaffer) Shearer.
Carole started her career in Human Resources at Ametek U.S. Gauge, Sellersville, taking time off to raise her family and retired from Quakertown St. Luke's Hospital, where she enjoyed her work in the HR Department.
She loved nothing more than cooking Sunday dinner for her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning, but mostly spending time with family hosting holiday dinners where everyone was welcome.
Carole is survived by her children: Steven and wife, Nancy, of Millmont, Pa., Jody and wife, Debra, of Quakertown, Scott and wife, Sandy, of Emmaus, Pa., Eric and wife, Stacey, of Quakertown, and Sue Deily and husband, Bill, of Quakertown; grandchildren: Tim, Chris, Zack, Mason, Nathan, Katrina, Kim, Derrick, Kerin, Tyrel, Nicole and Kate; and great-grandchildren: Sarah, William, Colin, Anna, Colton, Devaux, Knisley, Raymond, Declan, Jamison and Addison.
She was preceded in death by her great- granddaughter, Emily, and her sisters, Polly, Fern and Jean.
Her memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown, where calling hours will begin at 9 a.m. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery, Quakertown.
Memorial contributions can be made to the church.
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 9, 2019