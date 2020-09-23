1/1
Carole Wentzel
Carole Wentzel passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family after a long battle with dementia. She was 75.

Born in Passaic, N.J. to the late Edward and Staphanie Jutrzenka, she was a longtime resident of Warminster.

Carole worked for many years as a hairdresser. Upon her retirement she would travel to various nursing homes to provide hairdressing services to patients.

She was the beloved wife of David G. Wentzel, the loving mother of Kim Walder (Rob), Lisa Roberts (Glenn) and Michael Wentzel (Megan), and grandmother of Kyle, Lindsay and Kevin Walder and Zach and Payton Roberts. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Burkart.

Funeral services will be private.

Contributions in her name to the Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, dementiasociety.org, would be appreciated by the family.

FitzPatrick Funeral Home,

Abington

www.fitzpatrickabington.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
