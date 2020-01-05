|
|
Caroline L. (Cupo) Biase of Warminster passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Abington Hospital - Jefferson Health. She was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Rachel Cupo.
Caroline was the beloved wife of Anthony Biase and the loving mother of Joseph (Miriam) and the late Anthony. She is also survived by her niece, Jeanne Keane.
Caroline was a member of St. John Bosco Church and enjoyed reading.
Relatives and friends will be received after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020