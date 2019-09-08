Home

Caroline M. Emery Obituary
Caroline M. (Cozzi) Emery passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was 89.

Caroline was the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Blonder) Cozzi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Emery, to whom she was married for 66 years.

Caroline is survived by her children, Susan Zolnierz (Gary), Sharon Moritz, Terri Rook (Barry), and Deborah Deeken (Greg), her six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to share in Caroline's Life Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be held at St. John Neumann Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to The National Osteoporosis Foundation, 251 18th St. South, #630, Arlington, VA 22202, in Caroline's name.

Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019
