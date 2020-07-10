1/
Caroline N. Walsh
Caroline N. (Napier) Walsh of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 of Huntingdon Valley. She was 85.

She was the beloved mother of Barbara Walsh and Susan Kaskoun (Anthony), and the devoted grandmother of Christopher and Daniel Kaskoun.

Caroline loved her church, and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church (now New Life Community Church) for over 60 years.

Caroline worked in the Lower Moreland Schools for many years. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. This was especially true if she was able to take a cruise with them!

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at New Life Community Church, 2680 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to the above named church.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
