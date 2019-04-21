Home

Caroline Whitenack Obituary
Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late Rev. George M. Whitenack Jr. and his wife, Margarette Schultze Whitenack.

Caroline, or Carol as she sometimes preferred to be called, graduated from Doylestown High School, Class of 1935, and attended the Ambler School of Horticulture. She worked for W. Atlee Burpee & Co. for 44 years as horticulturist. Among her many accomplishments were the arranging and managing of the displays for the New York and Philadelphia Flower Shows.

She was a 25-year member of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem and an active member of the Doylestown Nature Club.

In 1952 she became a devoted member of the Doylestown Presbyterian Church, where she served as elder, and as a member of the Chancel Choir for many years.

In her retirement, Caroline received great joy planning and working her ornamental garden. She enjoyed forming, and then performing with, her recorder ensemble that played for functions around Doylestown.

Known affectionately as "Aunt Dutch," she is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and their children, who will greatly miss her vibrant and loving personality.

A private graveside service will be held later this year.

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019
